Harry Lee Hampton, 69, of Maysville, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born at Maysville on August 11, 1952, a son of the late Charles Lee and Lottie Jewell Gulley Hampton.
Harry was a truck driver for Fannin Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, truck pulls, and going to casinos.
Survivors include his companion, Sue Applegate; two stepsons, Ronnie Applegate (Sharon) and Gregory Applegate of Tollesboro; two stepdaughters, Tracy Applegate (Gordon) of Tollesboro and Amanda Fugate of Flemingsburg; three sisters, Sue (Corky) Fannin of Camp Dix, Lynn (Dusty) Lykins of Vanceburg, and Ann (Jeff) Hord of Flemingsburg; one brother, Dean (Lisa) Hampton of Maysville; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Bo” Hampton, and a sister, Joan Pollitt.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro, with Bro. Milt Stanfield officiating. Burial will follow in Wedonia Cemetery in Mason County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022, and from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour Thursday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Pallbearers will be Jason Fannin, Wyatt Fannin, Colton Fannin, Scott Hord, Jeremy Hampton, and Jonathan Ruggles. Honorary pallbearers will be Dyan Ruggles and Collin Applegate.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.