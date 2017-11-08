Benjamin L. Harrison filed paperwork with the Lewis County Clerk stating his intention to seek the Republican nomination for Lewis County Attorney in the 2018 Primary Election.
Harrison has been the Assistant Lewis County Attorney since 2010 and a practicing attorney at Stanley and Bertram, PSC in Vanceburg since 2009. He received a Bachelor’s degree in 2006 from Northern Kentucky University and a law degree in 2009 from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia.
Harrison stated, “I know well the duties and obligations of the Lewis County Attorney. Working in the County Attorney’s Office for the last seven years has given me the experience to be the Lewis County Attorney. I intend to be an advocate for and do my utmost to fight for law-abiding citizens, including those who just want to raise their family in a lawful environment here in Lewis County, without fear of crime.”
Harrison grew up in the Charters area of Lewis County and is the son of Bonnie and the late Joseph Harrison. He currently resides at Clarksburg.
He graduated from Lewis County High School in 2002. Harrison is a member of the Vanceburg Christian Church, the NRA, Lewis/Greenup Bar Association, Kentucky Bar Association, American Bar Association, and the Kentucky County Attorney’s Association
The Lewis County Attorney prosecutes misdemeanors and violations in Lewis District Court, is the legal advisor to the Lewis County Fiscal Court, and collects delinquent real estate taxes for the county.
“There will be no on the job training with me – I am ready to step up and do the job that the people of Lewis County expect. As County Attorney, I will ensure that the healthy working relationship continues to exist between the Lewis County Attorney’s Office, members of the Kentucky State Police, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Vanceburg Police Department. I intend to continue to be an advocate for our law-abiding citizens. I will commit myself to prosecuting those who are a threat to our communities, especially those who are continued and habitual threats. My priority every day is to do what is right for the citizens of Lewis County and I will continue this priority as your County Attorney.”
The Primary Election will be held on May 22, 2018.