Harold Wayne Heater, 65, of Tollesboro, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 21, 1955, in Lewis County, a son of Charlene Fetters Heater Cook of Vanceburg and the late Kenneth Heater.
Harold was a supervisor at Carmeus Lime at Black River and was a Cat Equipment Instructor. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, shooting guns, working and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Bobbi Cooper (George) of Tollesboro, and Melissa Leach of Fort Myers, Florida; two grandchildren, Morgan Leach and Ayden Cooper; two brothers, Kenny Heater (Donna) of Aberdeen, Ohio, and George Heater of Garrison; one sister, Dorothy Zornes (Henry) of Olive Hill; and three half-sisters, Paula Wells (Brad), Samantha Stratton (Jimmy), and Heather Daniels (Chris), all of Prestonsburg. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Patrick Tumlin officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be George Heater, Ayden Cooper, George Cooper, Kenny Heater, Jimmy Stratton and Scotty Hord. Robert Fite will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.