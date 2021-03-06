Harold Smith Jr.

Harold L. Smith Jr., 74, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Harold was born at Garrison on October 22, 1946, a son of the late Harold Smith Sr. and Violet E. Angel. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time on the farm with his grandchildren, Hayden and Kinzlee, whom he adored.
Harold was a 32nd Degree Master Mason, member of Stone City Lodge #963 Free and Accepted Masons. He was a veteran of the United States Army for four years which included a tour in Vietnam. He was a member of the El Hasa Shrine Temple, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Harold served 14 years on Vanceburg City Council and the Vanceburg Housing Authority. He was retired from Boilermakers Local 105 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Trinity Fish and Game Club, and a member of Clarksburg Christian Church where he served as an elder.
Left to cherish Harold’s memories are his wife of 45 years, Judy Butler Smith; one son, Devin L. (Cassandra) Smith of Vanceburg; two grandchildren, Hayden L. Smith and Kinzlee Smith; and a sister, Toni (Kenneth) Blankenship of Portsmouth, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Sue Tipton.
Masonic rites will be Monday at 5:00 p.m. by Stone City Lodge #963 Free and Accepted Masons.
Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Pastor Lyle Parker officiating.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children or Clarksburg Christian Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.