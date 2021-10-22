Harold Scaff

Harold Eugene Scaff, 79, of Firebrick, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Harold was born Thursday, December 11, 1941, in Greenup County to the late Robert Scaff and Edna Cline Scaff. Harold was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed being outdoors, working in his flowers, playing and singing in church and spending time with his family.
Harold is survived by four daughters, Maria Calsman of Garrison, Lisa Thompson of Laura, Ohio, Sherry Scaff of Firebrick, and Maggie Scaff of Wheelersburg, Ohio; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ronnie Scaff of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Mike Scaff of South Shore, and Randy Scaff of Lucasville, Ohio; and three sisters, Janice Lawhun, of Vanceburg, Pam Scaff of Vanceburg and Tanya Scaff of Sciotoville, Ohio. Harold leaves behind a host of family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ardell Soula Scaff; one daughter, Tammy Scaff; one brother, Leroy Scaff; and one sister, Barbara Ratliff.
Services will be announced at a later date by the Globe Family Funeral Chapel of Garrison.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel of Garrison is caring for all arrangements for Mr. Harold Eugene Scaff.