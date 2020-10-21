Harold Ruark Jr.

Harold J. Ruark Jr., 75, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Maysville following an extended illness.
Harold was born in Lewis County on February 23, 1945, a son of the late Harold Ruark Sr. and Judy May Turner.
Harold was a Veteran of the United States Army, in which he so proudly served. He was a self-employed mechanic and had worked in various factories around the area. Harold was of the Christian faith. He was the type of person who always gave a helping hand to others. He was an outdoorsman, and loved to fish and hunt.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Virgie Harris Ruark; two daughters, Angela (Charles) Swift of Maysville, and Mary Jo Caniola of Concord; two sons, John Lewis Ruark, and Donald Ruark both of Maysville; a stepson, Jackie Johnson of Portsmouth, Ohio; a sister, Glenda Purdon of Maysville; two brothers, Mitchell (Diana) Ruark of Tollesboro, and Danny (Rhonda) Ruark of Aberdeen, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald “Red” Ruark; three brothers, Delphin Ruark, Garland Ruark, and Charles Ruark; and three sisters, baby sister Mary Ruark, Margaret Evans, and Connie Clark.
At Harold’s request there will be no visitation or service.
A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.