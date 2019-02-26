Harold Wayne Fraley, 62, of Tollesboro, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.
Harold was born on August 2, 1956, at Morehead, a son of David and Mervin Hatfield Fraley.
He was a miner for Island Creek Coal Company in Coal Mountain, West Virginia. Most people were familiar with him working with his wife, Vickie, along KY 11 as part of Fraley Produce. He was a member of Tollesboro Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vicki Truesdell Fraley; his children, Bridget (Greg) Roland, Julie Helphenstine, Cynthia McCann, and Jerry Wayne (Ashley) Fraley; six grandchildren including a very special grandson, Bryson Helphenstine; a very special little girl, Chloe Blair; and a brother, Gary “Bubby” (Debbie) Fraley.
Harold was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Chris Helphenstine; his father-in-law, Delbert Truesdell, and brothers-in-law, Shane and Gary Truesdell.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Tollesboro Christian Church with Bro. Layne Wagner officiating.
He will be laid to rest in Truesdell Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Tollesboro Christian Church from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Pallbearers include Denzil Fraley, Shawn Fraley, Greg Roland, Jeff Hord, Scott Hord, and George Cooper. Honorary pallbearers include Jackie Guill and John Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.