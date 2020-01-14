Harold “Ed” Scott

Harold Edward “Ed” Scott, 67, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away January 10, 2020, at OSU Hospital.
Ed was born to Chester and Anna Elmus “Armstrong” Butler on February 20, 1952, in Vanceburg.
Ed was an avid auction hunter in his spare time. He was retired from Swan of Bucyrus and enjoyed spending time with his family, and collecting antiques and vintage cars.
Ed is survived by his children, Barbie Jarvis, Chuck Scott, and Bruce Scott; a brother, Chet (Vanessa) Butler; two sisters, Betty (Tom) Orewiler and Barbara (Dwayne Dible) Pritchard; his mother-in-law, Imogene “Freas” Pinson; four grandchildren, Megan Phillips, Lee (Kendra) Rumer, Keegan Scott, and Chloe Lathrope; and five great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Ed was preceded in death by his lifelong companion Kathryn Marie Pinson Scott; his mother, Anna Elmus Butler; his father-in-law, Jerry Pinson; and an infant daughter, Jessica Lynn Scott.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home in Bucyrus, Ohio. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. There will be a meal provided at the Church following.
Visiting hours are at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
