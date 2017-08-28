Ground broken for Central Elementary Project

A ceremonial ground breaking for the Central Elementary Project was held Friday at the location where the new multi-million dollar facility will be located.
Superintendent Jamie Weddington was joined by members of the board of education, LCCE Principal Stacy Kidwell, Representative Rocky Adkins, architects, construction officials, former superintendent Belinda Forman, and all the LCCE students and teachers.
“Today is a very exciting day for Central,” said Kidwell as she welcomed everyone to the event and thanked the community for voting to fund the project through additional property taxes.