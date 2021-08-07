Greg Cooper

Gregory Allen Cooper, 39, of Morehead, passed away Saturday morning, August 7, 2021, in Olive Hill.
He was born July 3, 1982, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Patricia Gale Kegley Lee of Morehead and the late Miles Cooper.
Greg enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, working on cars, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Maleah Cooper of Laurel; two brothers, Christopher Lee Cooper of Lexington and Joshua Quentin Cooper (Jennifer) of Morehead; one nephew, Quentin Cooper of Morehead; and one niece, Bennett Cooper of Morehead.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Forest and Elouise Cooper, and maternal grandparents, Bobby and Mabel Kegley
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m.Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in McEldowney Cemetery on KY 344 with Bro. Joe Watson officiating.
Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour at the cemetery.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix is caring for all arrangements.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.