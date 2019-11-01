Grant will renovate Firebrick Fire Station

Department for Local Government Commissioner Sandy Dunahoo announced a $495,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation for the Lewis County Fiscal Court to fund repairs and renovations of the Firebrick Volunteer Fire Department.
Dunahoo made the announcement Thursday in Vanceburg with local officials and fire
department representatives on hand.
“We are excited to announce $495,000 in CDBG grant funding for Lewis County,” said Gov. Matt Bevin. “Our Department for Local Government works closely with local officials to address priority projects that will most positively impact their communities. This significant investment is based on those discussions and will enable vital emergency services facility improvements to be made.”
The Firebrick Volunteer Fire Department (FVFD) facility, first constructed in the 1970s, serves eastern Lewis County and western Greenup County. The fire department currently serves nearly 600 structures, including 486 homes and numerous businesses.
The planned renovation will include remediation of mold, installation of a new heating and cooling system, new windows, an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant meeting room and restrooms, along with a new roof and numerous interior upgrades.
“Projects like this are crucial to the public safety of our communities,” said Dunahoo. “These renovations will improve the safety and effectiveness of our first-responders and help them continue to deliver quality services to the citizens of Lewis and Greenup counties.”
Community Development Block Grant Program
The CDBG program, overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides assistance to communities for use in revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding affordable housing and economic opportunities, providing infrastructure and/or improving community facilities and services.
About the Department for Local Government
DLG is an arm of the Office of the Governor dedicated to supporting local officials and communities. To learn more about opportunities available through DLG, visit http://kydlgweb.ky.gov/.