Grant will put final touch on Garrison’s Pinnacle Park

A grant announced today (May 21, 2019) means that Pinnacle Park in Garrison is on the fast track for completion.
Lewis County Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says Lewis County has been named the recipient of a $70,200 grant from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management with the funding to be utilized for the Garrison playground.
“Today’s announcement is welcome news,” Ruckel said. “The grant funds will be utilized to place a rubberized surface on the playground created from recycled waste tires.”
Ruckel said the local grant is the second highest of all 23 grants announced today that range from $1,258 to $78,750. The grants announced today total $500,471.
The grants, awarded by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC), will be utilized by communities across the state for benches, picnic tables, landscaping, walking trails and pour-in-place surfacing projects that utilize recycled waste tires.
Ruckel said the project will be advertised for bids immediately to have the playground completed as soon as possible.
“I want to thank Pinnacle Bank for their generous donation of the use of land for the project,” Ruckel said. “It is convenient for the community and centrally located for the residents of the Garrison area.”
“I also want to thank community residents for their patience while we have worked to bring many aspects together to make this playground a reality,” he added.
He also credited the efforts of the Lewis County Extension Office for helping to acquire equipment at the facility.
The grants were made available from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established by the 1998 Kentucky General Assembly, which receives a $2.00 fee from the sale of each new tire in the state.
The fund helps manage approximately five million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.
Ruckel said an official dedication of Pinnacle Park will be scheduled soon.