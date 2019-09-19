Grand jury declines to indict Fr. Glockner

A Grand Jury in Lewis County has declined to indict Glenmary Father Dave Glockner on allegations he touched two teens inappropriately in early August. The Grand Jury returned a “no true bill,” which means it found no credible evidence that a crime was committed.
Glenmary fully cooperated with the authorities during the related investigation and informed the local law enforcement authority of the allegations against Father Glockner shortly after receiving them.
With the investigation of civil authorities concluded, Glenmary, based on its own policies and procedures, will commission an investigation by an independent investigator. When completed the result of the investigation will be communicated to the President of Glenmary who will in turn share the result of the investigation with Glenmary’s Review Board. The Review Board will advise Glenmary’s Executive Council on whether or not they find the allegations to be credible.
Until this process is completed Father Glockner will continue to live at Glenmary’s residence in Fairfield, Ohio, and he will remain removed from public ministry.