Grand jury declines to charge Michael Justice

A Lewis County Grand Jury on Friday returned a no true bill on the case of Michael E. Justice on charges stemming from a shooting death near Garrison.

A “no true bill” is returned when a grand jury does not find enough evidence to support the charges against a defendant.

Justice, 47, had been charged with murder in the May shooting death of Bryan Biggs who, with others, was attempting to repossess a pick-up truck.

Justice had been held in the Lewis County Detention Center without bond. He was released from the facility Friday morning.

