Gov. Bevin and GOP slate to visit Saturday

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and other statewide GOP candidates launched a bus tour Friday to personally visit with voters in the final days of the campaign.
The first stop was a brief press conference outside the GOP headquarters in Louisville before moving on to Elizabethtown.
The tour schedule includes a stop in Vanceburg for Saturday afternoon (11/2/19).
Lewis County Republican Party Chairman Benjamin Harrison urges all Lewis County registered voters to attend and hear first-hand from the candidates before making up their minds concerning the issues.
“It is absolutely the best way to be informed,” Harrison says.
The stop, hosted by the Lewis County Republican Party, is scheduled in the Trace Creek Construction lot on Market Street in Vanceburg with activities set to begin at 2:00 p.m.
There will be grilled burgers, dogs, and other refreshments for those attending.
Harrison says a plan is in place should the weather not be cooperative.
Kentucky’s election will be next Tuesday, November 5, and Bevin is urging voters to support the Republican ticket to keep the state’s economic momentum going.
“We have the ability to move Kentucky forward or have the ability to go backwards — quite literally — with the same names and same ideas being offered on the other side that we’ve had for the better part of 100 years,” Bevin said.
A Mason-Dixon poll shows Bevin is tied at 46% with Beshear, the state’s attorney general.
Bevin stressed during Friday’s press conference how the state is seeing record unemployment, investments and exports.
He said economic progress along with other issues, such as abortion, gun rights and supporting President Donald Trump, should be on voter’s minds.
“The economy though, without question, are people better off now than they were four years ago — without any question the answer is yes,” Bevin said.
During the Get-Out-The-Vote tour, a Bevin campaign spokesman says they are “determined to connect with as many Kentuckians as we can over the next week to remind them what’s at stake this November 5th.”
Since Bevin took office in 2015, Kentucky’s median household income has increased by 3.7%, to $50,247, The Courier Journal reported. The state does continue to trail the country and several similar states in per capita income and median household income.
A report by the University of Kentucky also found that while wage rates increased more than two percent last year, the state’s urban areas disproportionately reaped the benefits with private sector wage growth and employment increases.
*Phillip M. Bailey with the Louisville Courier Journal also contributed to this article.