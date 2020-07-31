Gordon Steven Chinn, 53, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
Gordon was born August 05, 1966, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Gordon G. and Margaret H. (Blankenship) Chinn. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle and classic cars. He enjoyed music, especially playing his guitar. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, fishing, and his garden. Gordon loved children and cherished his time helping to raise Nicole, Hunter, and Hannah.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret H. Chinn; sisters, Sherry Matthews and Donna Chinn; nieces and nephews, Jason (Jianyu Hou) Chinn, Ryan (Rhonda) Offhaus, Cassidy (Jameson) Stoner, Angie (Andy) Jackson, and Christy (Bob Clark) Greenfield; great-nieces and great-nephews, Wesley Chinn, Miles Chinn, Henry Chinn, Zack Papenfus, and Alison Clark.
Gordon was preceded in death by his father, Gordon G. Chinn; sister, Tammy Offhaus; and grandparents, George (Nancy) Blankenship and Edward (Doris) Chinn.
Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, 1106 Park Avenue East in Mansfield, Ohio.
Additional calling hours will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Globe Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. in Blankenship Cemetery.
