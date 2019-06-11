Gordon T. Moran, 76, died Sunday June 9, 2019, at Glendale Place Nursing and Rehab in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was born in Mason County August 3, 1942, to the late Jesse E. and Julia Peggs Moran. He was retired from UPS after 31 years of service, and was a member of UPS Circle of Honor.
Gordon was a member of Oakwoods Church of Christ and had served as a deacon at Oakwoods Church of Christ and Maysville Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Goldie Cox Moran, whom he married December 7, 1963; his children Denette (Greg) Rankin of Maysville, Pamela (Marty) Sauer of May’s Lick, and Robert (Lisa) Moran of Maysville; his grandchildren, Lindsey (Nathan) Conley, Natalie (Jeremy) Moore, Dalton Sauer, Brandon Sauer and Dalton Moran; great-grandchildren, Gage Conley, Kaden Conley and Hudson Moore; and his siblings, Stanley Moran, Tom Moran, and Charlotte Kalb.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Moran, Rev. Allen Moran, and Gene Moran; and three sisters, Mary Faulkner, Ginny Whittkamp and Polly Hesler.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville with burial in Washington Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to American Kidney Foundation or Alzheimers Association.
