Gordon G. Chinn, 80, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017.
Gordon was born on August 8, 1936, in Vanceburg, to Edward R. and Doris (Hayes) Chinn. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean War. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his classic cars, and riding his Harley Davidson.
Along with his mother Doris, he is survived by his wife, Margaret (Blankenship) Chinn; three children, Sherry D. Matthews, Donna Chinn, and Gordon S. Chinn; one son-in-law, David Offhaus; five grandchildren, Christy M. Greenfield, Angela D. Jackson, Jason Chinn, Ryan Offhaus, and Cassidy Offhaus; five great-grandchildren, Zackary Papenfus, Alison Clark, Wesley Chinn, Miles Chinn, and Jadyn Offhaus; and seven siblings, Evalena Kyle, Edward W. Chinn, Nadine Casto, Lillian Chinn, Wilgus Chinn, Mary Lou Porzella, and Nancy Slinker.
Gordon was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and his daughter, Tammy D. Offhaus.
Calling hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Calling hours will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, Camp Dix Location, 7975 Lower Kinney Road, Camp Dix. Graveside services will follow with full military honors at Blankenship Cemetery.
