Gloria Jean Brunais, 84, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Gloria was born at East Lake, Michigan, on April 3, 1937, a daughter of the late William and Elsie Brunais.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Gerwin and Judith Bloomfield; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; and her caregiver, Delta Pruitt of Vanceburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Lewis County Cemetery on Lions Lane at Vanceburg with Bro. John Byard officiating.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
