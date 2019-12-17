Glen A. LeMaster, 82, of Ashland, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
He was born February 17, 1937, in Carter County, a son of the late John and Arlie Sagraves LeMaster.
Glen proudly served our country in the United States Army and was of the Christian faith. He was a avid UK Basketball sports fan and enjoyed golfing, woodworking, reading and hanging out with his buddies for breakfast.
Glen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice Stapleton Lemaster; one son, Tim LeMaster (Leandra) of Catlettsburg, Kentucky; one grandson, Donovan LeMaster (Fiona Hawke) of Huntington, West Virginia; one great grandson; and one sister, Sharon Capps of Clanton, Alabama. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, with Brother John Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Carter County.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West US Highway 60, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Boyd County Animal Rescue Fund or an animal rescue of your choice, in honor of his fur buddy, Jazzy, and the others he has helped, with love through out the years.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.globefc.com.