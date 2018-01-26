Gladys Clarine Highfield, 86, of Tollesboro passed away Thursday January 25, 2018.
Clarine was born December 24, 1931 in the Slipup community to the late Aurthur and Vada Bryant Jefferson. She was a loving mother and grandmother who lived all of her married life in Tollesboro working on the farm with family then working many years outside the home. She was a member of the Tollesboro Christian Church and loved all the years she was there.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Elmo Highfield of Tollesboro; two sons, Larry and wife Ruby Highfield of Germantown and John and wife Debbie Highfield of Tollesboro; grandchildren, James, Michael, Tyrone, and Josh Highfield and Christy George; and great-grandchildren, Zackary, Dylan, Taylor and Blain Highfield and Matthew and Ethan Moore.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Brenda Highfield; four brothers, Orville, Russell, Nelson, and Earl Wayne Jefferson; and two sisters, Edith Tolle and Helen Gifford.
Services for Gladys Clarine Highfield will be held at Brell & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Layne Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in the Tollesboro Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Tyrone Highfield, Dylan Highfield, James Highfield, Zackery Highfield, Michael Highfield, Blain Highfield, Matthew Moore, and Ethan Moore