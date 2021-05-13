Gladys Baker, 97, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Wednesday May 12, 2021, at her home.
Gladys was born July 12, 1923, in Petersville, to the late Mont and Eva Truesdell Kegley. Gladys owned and operated a grocery business in Garrison along with her former husband, Fred Lykins for several years. Then moved to Vanceburg where they ran a Discount store. Gladys, took pride in being able to provide products to the people. She loved quilting and tending to her garden. Gladys was a faithful member of the Vanceburg Christian Church.
Surviving Gladys is a son, Glenn D. (Alice) Gilbert of Vanceburg; two step-daughters, Martha Baker of Marysville, Ohio, and Karen Sue Bocka of Galion, Ohio; grandson, Nathan (Sonya) Gilbert of Salt Lake City, Utah; one step-grandson, James and Miriam Gibson of Canton, Georgia; three great-grandchildren, Caroline, Maggie, and Jack Gibson; Step-grandchildren, Derek Armstrong, Daniel Armstrong, and Brent Williams all of Marysville, Ohio; Mickey Bocka of Galion, Ohio, and Anita Beal of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Step-great-grandchildren, Michael Armstrong, Matthew Armstrong, Valerie Armstrong, Seth Baker, C.J. Adams, Haley Adams, Aiden Williams, Cobey Bocka, Melany Bocka, Liz Beale and Evan Beale; and several nieces and nephews who also will mourn her passing.
Preceding her in death besides her parents was her first husband, Harlan M. Gilbert 1954; second husband, Fred E. Lykins in 1983; third husband, Oburn Baker in 2012; a step-son-in-law, Mike Boca; two sisters, Grace Johnson and Alva Crawford; half-sister, Clara Conley; and two half-brothers, Robert and Elmo Kegley.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. May 15, 2021, at the Gaydos Funeral Home with Daniel McClurg officiating. Burial will follow in the Muses Chapel Cemetery Quicks Run.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Due to COVID- 19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com