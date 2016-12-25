Giving Tree will benefit Lewis County students

The giving season in Lewis County is getting a boost thanks to an effort from the Lewis County Judge Executive’s Office in the courthouse.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel said a Giving Tree has been located outside his office door in the courthouse since about Thanksgiving and is adorned with gloves, mittens, scarves and other donated items intended for school students in the Lewis County school district who may need those items during the cold weather ahead.
“This has been done a few times before and we thought it would be a great idea to do again this year,” Ruckel said.
“We’ve worked with Lisette Clark with the Lewis County School System and determined there is a need in every school in the district for warm clothing for students,” Ruckel said.