Ginger Lee Brown Clay

February 8, 2019
Ginger Lee Brown Clay, 41, of Lexington, formerly of Olive Hill, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at St. Joseph East in Lexington.

She was born December 27, 1977, a daughter of Debbie Brown of Olive Hill, Kentucky, and the late Donnie Brown.

Ginger is survived by her husband; David Clay, and one son; Grant Clay, both of Lexington.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, for Ginger Lee Brown Clay.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.globefc.com.

