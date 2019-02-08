Ginger Lee Brown Clay, 41, of Lexington, formerly of Olive Hill, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at St. Joseph East in Lexington.
She was born December 27, 1977, a daughter of Debbie Brown of Olive Hill, Kentucky, and the late Donnie Brown.
Ginger is survived by her husband; David Clay, and one son; Grant Clay, both of Lexington.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, for Ginger Lee Brown Clay.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.globefc.com.