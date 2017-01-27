Garrison Elementary students decked out for the 100th day of school.
Zay Yates, Autumn Stone, Isabella Bloomfield, Bryson Stamper, Lillie Bentley, Emma Walters and Aurora Mosley.
Garrison Elementary students decked out for the 100th day of school.
Cameron Parson, Trevor Nathaniel Fisher, McKenna Harris, Deaira Riffe, Braxton Detillion, Brody Detillion, Isabella Martin, Emma Hunt, Kie Moore, Creighton Arnold and Preston Thurman.
Further access is available to digital and full access subscribers only.Log In Subscribe