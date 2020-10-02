Gerratt Garrett

Gerratt W. Garrett, 82, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care after an extended illness.
Gerratt was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, November 2, 1937, a son of the late Forrest Wayne Garrett and Mary Pratt.
Gerratt had worked as a banking clerk for Riggs Bank in Washington and was a Pinkerton Security guard.
He was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Left to cherish Gerratt’s memories are a niece, Tina Dunikowski of Cleveland, Ohio, and a nephew, David Garrett of Lakewood, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David A. Garrett, in 1999.
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.