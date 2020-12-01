Geraldine McCleese

Geraldine Kamer McCleese, 78, of Garrison, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, Ohio.
She was born October 17, 1942, in Brown County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Estin and Grethel Cassidy Kamer.
Geraldine attended the Sand Hill IPCC Church and worked for US Shoe for 34 years. She loved God, going to church, cooking, cleaning, shopping, and spending time with her family.
Geraldine is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Eugene McCleese; one son, Hank Eugene McCleese (April) of Garrison; two daughters, Patricia Spencer and Brenda Tackett (Johnny), all of Garrison; three brothers, Sherman Kamer of South Portsmouth, David Kamer of Garrison, and Ottis Kamer of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Kamer, and three sisters, Marie Dummitt, Doris Downing and Evelyn Cooper.
A private graveside service will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison with Bro. David Kamer officiating.
Geraldine’s family members will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison is caring for all arrangements.