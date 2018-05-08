Gerald Eugene “Gary” Cooper, 80, of Olive Hill, passed away Saturday evening, May 5, 2018, at his Home.
He was born May 8, 1937, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Floyd and Nora Young Cooper.
Gary proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 25 years and was a retired senior chief machinist’s mate. He was a member of Henderson Branch Christian Holiness Church and he enjoyed attending church, hunting, carpentry work, raising cattle, being outdoors with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his wife of two years, Anita Faye Perry Wells Cooper; six daughters, Nora (Dana) Paul of Arkansas, Donna (George) Bailey and Rebecca Barr, all of Florida, Patricia Andrews of North Dakota, Brenda (Vance) Vogel and Linda (Matthew) Gunnarson, all of Washington; two stepsons, Rod Wells and Jeff (Pam) Wells, all of Olive Hill; four stepdaughters, Rene (Steve) Burchett and Sherry (Donald) Puckett, all of Olive Hill, LeaAnn McCartney of Elizabethtown, and DeaAnn (Ray) Jordan of Tennessee; 37 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mildred Huffer of Dublin, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years, Vera Mae Murphy Cooper; one daughter, Debora “Debbie” Henderson; one granddaughter, Lisha Henderson; two brothers, Guy Richard Cooper and Thomas Cooper; and two sisters, Barbara Fraker and Loucille Bryant.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill with Bro. Terry Dean and Bro. Jason Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Greenup County with full military honors accorded by Ceredo Kenova American Legion Post 93.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, 2018, and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West Highway US 60 at Olive Hill.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.