George A. Royal, 62, of Vanceburg Rehabilitaion and Care Center, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017, after an extended illness.
George was born in Vanceburg February 28, 1955, to the late Alvin and Goldie Clark Royal. He was a Lewis County High School graduate and worked as an auto mechanic for Ford Motor Company in Vanceburg. He also worked at Uncle Al’s Pizza in Vanceburg.
Survivors include a son, Michael Dylan Royal of Vanceburg; two daughters Shelby (Dalton Thurman) Royal and Tammy Bloomfield, both of Vanceburg; two brothers, Kevin (Cynthia) Royal of Olive Hill, and Brent (Kristi) Royal of Vanceburg; one sister, Betty (Donnie) Brooks of Bucyrus, Ohio; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Georgia Faye Royal; three brothers, Jack Thomas Royal, Homer Lawhorn, and Michael Royal; and a niece, Kelly Brooks
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Black Oak Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.