Jeffrey George Martin, 54, of Tollesboro, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 22, 2017.
George was born at Mt. Sterling February 10, 1963, and was a construction worker. He loved working on small machines, walking, coffee, fishing and going to the races. He attended Liberty Grove Church.
Survivors include three sons, David Matthew Martin, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Royce, and Michael Burton; three brothers, David Hostetler, Larry (Sue) Martin, and Rusty Martin (Jo Baldwin); four sisters, Debbie Duzan, Sarah (Martin) Meadows, Diana (Clyde) Logan, and Linda Goodwin; four grandchildren; and his stepbrothers and stepsisters.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie Douglas Goodwin; his stepfather, Clyde Goodwin; and two brothers, Mike Martin and Tommy Martin.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 25, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Pastor Jerry Blevins Officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.