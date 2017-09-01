George D. Hobbs, 73, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at his home with his family by his side.
George was born in Maysville June 5, 1944, to the late George Bruce and Ruby Lee Riley Hobbs. George was a custodian for the Lewis County Courthouse and had worked for US Shoe in Vanceburg and in Ripley, Ohio. He also worked for the Copeland Corporation in West Union, Ohio.
George was a member of Vanceburg United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching and participating in his grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary Miller Hobbs; two daughters, Kim Hobbs of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Leanna (Sean) Pollock of Mt. Sterling, Ohio; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
