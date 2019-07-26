Genyth Solem

Genyth Logan Solem of Williamsburg, Michigan, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
She was born March 10, 1925, in Lewis County, a daughter of James and Pearl Edington Logan.
Genyth leaves behind her beloved husband, Lee Solem; her children, Doris (Gene) Beecher, Marsha (Ray) Fortune, and Donna (Ron) Hollister; two brothers, Paul (Edna) Logan and Noah (Faye) Logan; one sister, Geraldine Logan Fields; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her kindred sister, Shirley Cadau.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four children, James Logan, Brenda Logan Bishop, Diane Solem Brookshire, and Karen Solem; three brothers, Homer Logan, Claude Logan and Carl Logan; and two sisters Mary Gilmer and Zelma Hamilton.
Genyth will forever be remembered for her kind and loving spirit. She made each of her children and grandchildren feel like they were her favorite because of the unconditional love she bestowed upon them. She knew the birthdate of every member of her family and kept all cards, pictures, and other mementos that family members sent her.
Genyth and Lee were not only soulmates, they were best friends who deeply loved each other. Up until the day of her death they held hands, behaved like newlyweds, and always said, “I love you” to each other. Genyth was Lee’s “Babe.”
After their marriage in 1983, Genyth and Lee began their marital adventure by traveling all over the United States in their motorhome. Genyth collected mementos and took tons of pictures which she lovingly labeled and dated.
Genyth was an avid reader who loved Harlequin suspense and romance novels. She also loved flowers and bright happy colors. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019, from Noon until 3:00 p.m. at Covell Funeral Home in Kingsley, Michigan. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Following the service, Genyth’s earthly body will be transported to Lewis County.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Hamilton-Mawk Cemetery on Tar Fork.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of local arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.