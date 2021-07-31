Geneva Soard

Geneva Denna Belle Mosley Soard, 78, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
She was born June 16, 1943, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Russell and Eva Stone Mosley.
Geneva was of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, Adrian (Ashley) Soard of Otway, Ohio; one brother, Leon Mosley of Bucyrus, Ohio; two sisters, Carolyn (Elwood) Cooper of Garrison and Linda (Johnny) Cook of Vanceburg; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Walters and Timmy Soard; five brothers, Russell Mosley, Roger Mosley, Don Mosley, Charlie Mosley, and James Mosley; and a sister, Virginia Bivens.
At Geneva’s request, there will be no service. Burial will be in Skidmore Cemetery.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.