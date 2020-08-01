Geneva Simpson

Geneva Heddleston Simpson, 79, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center.
She was born March 14, 1941, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Robert Heddleston Sr. and Mollie McCall Heddleston.
Geneva loved her family and her Lewis County community. She was a member of Shepherd’s Chapel Church. She enjoyed being outside doing anything from working in her yard, planting and tending to her flowers or working in the garden. Her other hobbies include music, singing, crafts, antiques, photography and her family genealogy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carter Layle Simpson, and her second husband, Albert Taylor Simpson.
Geneva is survived by two brothers, Robert Heddleston Jr. (Ruth Ann) and James Heddleston (Connie) of Vanceburg; and two sisters, Joann Shields (Jackie) of Flemingsburg, and Ruth Heddleston of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, in Valley Cemetery at Charters with Bro. Stephen Bruce officiating.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in Valley Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.