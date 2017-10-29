Geneva Mae Hord Lewis, 86, of Tollesboro, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
Born May 2, 1931, in Tollesboro, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Velva Walker Sparks.
She worked for Heilig-Meyers Furniture and C&H Rauch Jewelry Store. She was a member of Tollesboro Christian Church.
Geneva is survived by her children, Dr. Jeffrey Dale Hord and wife Patricia of Hudson, Ohio, and Donna Helphenstine and husband Ronnie of Tollesboro; her grandchildren, Ryan Jeffrey Hord, Catherine Mary Hord, and Luke Patrick Hord.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur Dale Hord and Russell Lewis; her son, Gregory Dale Hord; her parents; and her brother, Douglas Sparks.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017, at Tollesboro Christian Church with Bro. Layne Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church located at 3684 W KY 10 at Tollesboro.
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg is caring for all arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Childhood Blood and Cancer Fund Akron Children’s Hospital (One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308).
