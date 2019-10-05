Gaynelle Florence Wilburn, 67, of Garrison, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 30, 2019, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland.
She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, August 7, 1952, a daughter of Finley M. and Wanda Ferguson Stone.
She was a member of the Rt. 7 Mission Church and was a retired wastewater plant operator for Carter Caves State Park.
She is survived by a son, Milas C. Pierce and wife Jamie of South Shore; two daughters, Shaunna L. Smith and husband Clyde of Garrison, and Laquita Grayson and husband Brian of South Shore; nine grandchildren, Dalton Smith, Olivia Smith, Sydanie Moore, Kaylee Wells, Klay Wells, Zaiden Stone, Peyton Grayson, Caenen Grayson, and Justice “Shadow” Grayson; three brothers, Chris Stone of Grayson, Shane Stone of Lincoln, Nebraska, and David Stone of Garrison; four sisters, Capricia Howard of Lloyd, Sonja Dummitt of Garrison, Katrina Jacoby of Greenup, and Sheena Riley of Lloyd; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Rt. 7 Mission Church on Evener Hill Road in Greenup County Sister Tracy Howard officiating.
Burial will follow in Wolfe Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be after 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Wright’s Funeral Home in Greenup and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.