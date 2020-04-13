Gayle Robert “Monkey Man” Rowe, 70, of Ewing, was found deceased at his residence on April 10, 2020.
Mr. Rowe was the widower of Betty May Rowe who died June 19, 2014.
He was engaged in farming for many years. Gayle was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Army.
He was born in Nicholas County on March 18, 1950, a son of the late Arthur and Alice Campbell Rowe.
He is survived by his children, Gayle Robert Rowe Jr., Michael Clark Rowe, Helen Rowe, Mary Ann Rowe, and Bonita Gail Gulley; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; his brothers, Larry Elwood Rowe and Danny Joe Rowe; his sisters, Jackie E. Bell, Sharon Masongill and Shirley Nolen.
Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Perry and by his brother, Gary William Rowe.
Following the Executive Orders of Governor Beshear during the COVID-19 (Novel Corona) crisis services will be held privately.
The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville.
Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.