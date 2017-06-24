Gary Eugene Mofford, 66, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday morning, June 23, 2017, at his home.
He was born January 14, 1951, in Lewis County, a son of Francis Switzer Mofford of Bucyrus, Ohio, and the late Robert Mofford.
Gary was of the Pentecostal faith and proudly served his country in the US Army. He worked as a deputy sheriff in Lewis County for 17 years and in road construction for three years before becoming disabled. Gary enjoyed working on cars, going to auctions, singing karaoke, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Ruth Medley Mofford.
In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Jennie Mofford of Dover; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kellie and Christopher Scott of Firebrick, and Courtney Fetters of Tollesboro; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Wallace and Tammy Weddington of Portsmouth, Ohio, Robert Mofford and Bill and Kim Mofford, all of South Point; and two sisters, JoAnn Renchen of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Wilma Walker of Concord. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tom Switzer and Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak, with full military honors accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.