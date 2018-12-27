Gary Lee Thompson, 78, of South Shore, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018, at St. Mary’s Cornerstone in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born in Greenup County October 19, 1940, a son of the late George William Thompson and Gladys Opal Stephenson.
Gary worked at the Greenup County Detention Center as deputy jailer, South Shore Police Department, and MPC Inc. of Westwood.
Survivors include his wife, Molly Thompson whom he married October 28, 1961; four sons, Dwayne Thompson of South Shore, Randy (Daisy) Thompson of Vanceburg, Mark Thompson of South Shore, and David (Karen) Thompson of Franklin Furnace, Ohio; one brother, Dean (Diane) Thompson of South Point, Ohio; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Benson.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Bro. Clayton Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Branch Cemetery at Greenup.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday and from 11:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday.