Gary “Juice” Applegate, 73, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Applegate; two sons, Brett Applegate and Jason (Jennie) Applegate; two brothers, Paul Applegate and Billy Applegate; a sister, Rena Thomas; two grandchildren, Lauren, Haylee, and John Applegate; and his dogs, Jasper and Ebber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Belvin and Hildred Mason Applegate; and a son, Garrett Applegate.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Pine Valley Christian Church with Pastor Phil Cropper and Pastor Johnny Byard officiating.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope in Maysville.
Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville is caring for arrangements.