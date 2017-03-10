Gary Leland Hilderbrand, 78, of Vanceburg passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017, with his family by his side at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation facility.
Gary was born in Concord, July 5, 1938, to the late Homer and Mabel Virgin Hilterbrandt. Gary was the best farmer ever! He loved to do gardening, and was adamant about his fruit trees. Gary loved spending time with his family. Gary was of the Baptist faith. Gary was a graduate of Tollesboro High School Class of 1957. Gary gave his heart to the Lord on Monday and within himself found peace.
Surviving Gary are two daughters, Sherri (Kenny) Sapp of Maysville and Carrie (Bill) Bruch of South Shore; one brother, Bernard (Nancy) Hilterbrandt of Concord; five grandchildren, Kayla (Andy) Pfeffer, Kyler Sapp, James Bruch, Jacob Bruch, and Tucker (Bob) Bruch; two great-grandchildren, Annslee Pfeffer and Maddox Pfeffer; special niece, Denise Hook of Portsmouth, Ohio; and a special nephew, Ricky Hilterbrandt.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were a sister, Ramona Hook, and a sister in infancy; and two nephews, Randy and Todd Hilterbrandt.
Friends may call from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 2nd Street, Vanceburg and from 8:00 a.m. until time of services Tuesday.
Services will be Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Bruch officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories at Maysville.
Pallbearers for Mr. Gary Leland Hilderbrand will be Bill Bruch, Kenny Sapp, Ricky Hilterbrandt, Andrew Pfeffer, James Bruch, Jacob Bruch, Kyler Sapp, and Tucker Bruch.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Henderson, Lovell Polley, and Roy Henderson.
