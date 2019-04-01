Gary “Gig” A. Carver, 68, of Trace Creek, Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, following an extended illness.
Gary was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, June 11, 1950, to the late Albert “Buck” and Avenell Johnson Carver. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on the farm and visiting with his neighbor buddies.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Hill Carver; three daughters, Melissa Carver of Portsmouth, Ohio, Rebecca (John) Carver of Grove City, Ohio, and Drema (Matt) Marshall of Vanceburg; seven grandchildren, Ariane (Glen David) Flinders, Andriell (Ted) Brown, Garett Carver, Mackenzie and Brendan Snell, Leia Cox and Levi Carver; and six great-grandchildren, Gary and Alex Flinders, Gabriel, Alaina and Esmé Brown and Aspen Rose; a sister, Diane (Randy) Kennedy of Belpre, Ohio; and lots of family and friends who will sadly miss him.
By Gary’s request, there will be no services.