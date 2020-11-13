Gary Allen Lunsford, 65, of Tollesboro, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born November 1, 1955, in Bellville, Illinois, a son of the late Fredrick Lunsford and Frances Jones Waddell.
Gary proudly served his country in the United State Marine Corps and was a member of Petersville Church of God. He loved going to church, playing the guitar with Milt, singing gospel music, mowing his grass, and gardening.
Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Howard Lunsford; one son, Gary Allen Lunsford II of Chillicothe, Ohio; two daughters, April Welch (DJ) of Manchester, Ohio, and Kimberly Kemp (Paul) of West Union, Ohio; one brother, Shane Lunsford of Wyoming; one sister, Linda Waugh (John) of West Union, Ohio; seven grandchildren, DJ Welch Jr. (Jayanne), Kaitlynn Welch, Kaylee Curtis (James), Jacob Kemp, Tyler Kemp, Hunter Kemp and Gweneth Lunsford; and one great-grandchild on the way, Kashton Curtis. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Fredrick Lunsford and one sister, Pamela Lunsford.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Petersville Church of God with Bro. Milt Stanfield officiating.
Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Petersville Church of God.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.