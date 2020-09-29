Gary “Speedy” Gill, 77, of Tollesboro, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
He was born May 23, 1943, in Lewis County, a son of the late Charles and Jeannie Pearl Henderson Gill.
Gary attended Hickory Grove Christian Holiness Church and enjoyed trading, loafing with friends, and spending time with his family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Cora McCann Gill; one brother, Kenny Gill (Peggy) of Orlando, Florida; and one sister, Ruth Beckett of Maysville. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Gill, Charles Gill and Robert Gill, and two sisters, Lillie Anna Gill and Ineetha Grooms.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. David Hickerson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.