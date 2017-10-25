Garry W. Clark, 72, of Maysville, died Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
Garry was a pipefitter by trade and was retired from Armco Steel. He attended Orangeburg Christian Church and was a graduate of Tollesboro High School. Garry was associated with Farmer’s Mutual Insurance Company for 12 years, having served as a director and president. He was also associated with the Maysville Tobacco Market for many years.
Garry was born at Trinity June 2, 1945, to the late Bruce and Oretha Werline Clark.
Survivors include his wife, Lucille MacQueen Clark; two sons, Bruce Clark (Mary) of Middletown, Ohio, and Greg Clark (Sarah) of Knoxville, Tennessee.; one daughter, Cassandra West (Jim) of Covington; eight grandchildren, Michael Clark, Lauren Clark, Carson Clark, Allison Clark, Audrey Clark, Everleigh West, Kayla West and Morgan West; an aunt, Maurine Lyman; his close friends, Tony and Peggy Frame; and several other close relatives.
A memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2017, at Barbour and Son Funeral Home in Tollesboro with Rev. Bruce Heller officiating.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour Friday at the funeral home.