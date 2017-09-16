Garrison man indicted on child sexual offenses

A Garrison man was named Friday in a three-count indictment by the Lewis County Grand Jury on sexual offenses against a child.
Andrew D. Liles, 21, allegedly used social media to request nude photos and sexual acts from a 12-year-old girl.
He was charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, and two counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor, all class D felonies.
According to the indictment, Liles knowingly used a cellular telephone, or other electronic means, to request “nude photographs and oral sex from a 12-year-old minor.”
Liles also allegedly knowingly possessed photographs depicting an actual sexual performance by a minor.
Kentucky State Police arrested Liles on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at approximately 11:00 p.m.
Liles, who was 20 at the time, was lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center and released on bond the next day by 2:00 p.m., according to jail records.
Investigators in the case say Liles used the social media platform Snapchat to entice the minor to meet him at the Garrison Boat Ramp to engage in sexual activity.
Rather than meeting the minor, a Kentucky State Police Detective was waiting at the location after being contacted by the girl’s parents concerning the communications and photos on her cellular phone.
According to the KSP citation, Liles used the Snapchat application to send nude photos of himself to the girl’s cellular phone and then asked her for nude photos of herself. He also allegedly told the detective he thought the girl was 14 years old.
“The parents in this case did everything right,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Mel Leonhart.
“I encourage all parents to be extra vigilant in monitoring what their children are doing on electronic devices,” Leonhart added. “
Liles allegedly told police he met the girl through him being an unpaid assistant coach with the Lewis County track team.
School officials say Liles has never been a volunteer coach or assistant of any type in the school district.
“Be nosy,” Leonhart advises parents in keeping informed of online and other activities of their children. “Be persistent. It’s a very dangerous world out there with a lot of dangerous predators.”