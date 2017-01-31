A community fundraiser will be held in Vanceburg Wednesday to help with the funeral costs of Linda Cooley.
The event is being planned by Dawn Wilburn and will include an inside yard sale, bake sale, raffles, and lunch to help raise money that will go toward funeral expenses for Linda Gibson Cooley who died at Fleming County Hospital on January 10.
The event will be at the Vanceburg Fire Department Community Center on Clarksburg Road in Vanceburg starting at 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Wilburn said the lunches will be a choice of chili and peanut butter sandwiches or brown beans with cornbread and kraut. Both options will be available with drink and dessert for $5.00.
She said items will be available for raffle and the yard sale items will be reasonably priced.
“All of the proceeds will go to Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison to help pay the funeral costs,” Wilburn said.
She added that contributions may be made directly to the funeral home and that donations of items for the yard sale are welcomed.
For information or to make a contribution to the yard said, contact Wilburn at 606-541-0296.
Fundraiser will help with funeral costs
