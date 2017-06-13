Fundraiser planned for Prater Family

Some types of news travel really fast.
An example of that quick-moving news was evident last week when the family of Keith and Misty Prater were told by doctors that Keith Prater had been diagnosed with leukemia.
That news soon spread from the immediate Prater family to the baseball team at Rowan County High School that he coaches. From there the news was passed through social media, newspapers and television until everyone who knew of Coach Prater, his team and his family, had also learned of the diagnosis.
Christian Nordqvist, in an article in Medical News Today, defines leukemia as cancer of the blood or bone marrow (which produces blood cells). A person who has leukemia suffers from an abnormal production of blood cells, generally leukocytes (white blood cells).
A fundraiser to help Keith and his family battle this cancer is planned for 6:30 p.m. July 21 at Lewis County Middle School.
There will also be a local quarter auction benefit for them. All Proceeds from this auction will benefit Keith and his family.
In a post on social media, Keith says he’s “not sure Cancer knew who it was getting ready to battle with but I am anchored down and I am going to win the war.”
Keith is the youngest son of Allen and Debbie Prater, he is married to Misty Ison Prater and they have two beautiful daughters, Kennedy and Karsyn.
David Iery is one of the many people who has spoken highly of Coach Prater since hearing the news.
“Keith has always been one of the most positive and caring people I have ever met,” Iery said.
“He created the David Iery Classic back in 2012 when he was the head coach here and was here a few weeks ago supporting it again. Even though he’s not coaching here now we always stay in touch throughout the year talking about baseball and life,” Iery stated.
Donations may be sent to Tabitha Walters at 521 Riverview Drive, Vanceburg, KY 41179. For information on how you may help, call 606-922-3774.