Funding needed for Imagination Library

Lewis County’s Imagination Library has been off to a great start but more funding is needed to keep the project operating in Lewis County.
Margo Hamm began a project in 2014 to encourage reading among young local residents. Before that dream could be realized, she died after a short illness but her siblings picked up where she left off and that dream became reality in the fall of 2015.
Shortly after she began to plan the project, Margo approached some area organizations and individuals with her desire to establish a Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Lewis County.
“Literacy was very important to Margo,” said Robin Hamm-LaValley, Margo’s sister.
“This program was important to Margo because it related so closely to the core of her profession as a librarian,” Hamm-LaValley said.