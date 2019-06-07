Headlines

Funding announcement planned at fiscal court meeting

June 7, 2019
Dennis K Brown

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) official will attend the Lewis County Fiscal Court meeting on Monday, June 10, 2019 to invite input from local officials on the county’s most pressing transportation infrastructure needs as part of a statewide listening tour and to make a funding announcement.

 

What:             Funding announcement and listening tour to invite input on local transportation needs

 

Who:              KYTC Dept. of Rural & Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II

 

Where:           Lewis County Courthouse

112 Second Street

                          Third floor

Vanceburg, Ky. 41179

 

When:            Monday, June 10, 2019

2 p.m., EDT

