Funding announcement planned at fiscal court meeting

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) official will attend the Lewis County Fiscal Court meeting on Monday, June 10, 2019 to invite input from local officials on the county’s most pressing transportation infrastructure needs as part of a statewide listening tour and to make a funding announcement.
What: Funding announcement and listening tour to invite input on local transportation needs
Who: KYTC Dept. of Rural & Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II
Where: Lewis County Courthouse
When: Monday, June 10, 2019